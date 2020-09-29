General

The lockout at Lumbini Sanskritik Municipality has been lifted after an understanding.

The Municipality and the protesting political parties have reached an agreement that the Chairperson of the School Management Committee would be selected from among the parents until February 12, 2021.

An understanding has also been reached to amend the The Municipality Education Act and the previous provision of the election of the school management committee would be retained.

The padlock was opened at around 7 pm on Monday following the forging of the understanding, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP)'s town president and coordinator of the Joint Struggle Committee, Abdul Mobin Khan said.

Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Janata Samajbadi Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Janamat Party and Marxist Party have padlocked the Municipality's office since September 22 demanding withdrawal of a provision in the School Management Committee as stipulated in the Education Act.

The Act mandates that the chairperson of the School Management Committee should be the ward chair.

Municipality's under-secretary Kul Prasad Khanal shared that all the routine works of the Municipality had been stalled due to the lockout. According to him, the protesting parties have also demanded a proper management of the stray animals in the municipality.

Under-secretary Khanal added, "The political parties did not agree when the Municipality had decided to forward the amendment process in the Education Act through the Municipal Executive."

Mayor Manmohan Chaudhary said that the Municipality's all activities would resume from today with the lifting of the padlock.

Source: National News Agency Nepal