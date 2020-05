Trading

The Business Advisory Committee of the House of Representatives has decided to modify the official logo of Federal Parliament and badge of HoR members in accordance with the updated map of Nepal.

The Committee meeting taken place at the Singha Durbar today took a decision to this effect. Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota chaired the meeting. The Federal Parliament Secretariat has been directed to immediately proceed towards the implementation of the decision.

Source: National News Agency