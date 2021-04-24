General

Loktantra Day has been observed across the country on Saturday by organising various programmes. The Day has marked a victory over monarchy through people's movement. However, the celebration on the occasion this year has been limited to informal programmes in view of increasing COVID-19 cases.

Talking briefly to RSS, leader of Janata Samajwadi Party and President of the Parliamentary Hearing Committee of the House, Laxman Lal Karna, said that the auspicious Day has played a significant role in country's history. The Day has not only marked country's entry into republic, but has also established democracy by making citizens sovereign, he said.

Stressing the need for all general Nepali people, the government and political parties for coming together to safeguard democracy, he said, "Leadership of all political parties could incorporate spirit of this Day when democracy was established by abolishing monarchy in the country through long struggles and sacrifices of many people."

Likewise, CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Devendra Poudel said this day will be considered as a climax point of people's sacrifices for achieving their rights for almost seven decades.

"By being involved in the protest with openness and liberal aspirations, the people had aspired for the New Nepal. I recall this day as a challenge for becoming more devoted to the people," the Maoist Centre leader shared.

Similarly, CPN (UML) leader Bijay Subba said the People's Movement-II was the mammoth protest against the rulers who ruled the nation for years against the democratic values. The movement paved a new way for the citizens and country but the people are yet to realize its achievements, he observed.

Subba is of the view that people should be further aware and the political activists should be honest to institutionalise democracy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal