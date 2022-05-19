General

Both mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates of Loktantrik Samajbadi Party have won at Matihani Municipality of Mahottari district.

Hari Prasad Mandal received 4,003 votes and secured mayoral post while Manju Devi received 3,864 votes, thereby becoming deputy mayor, according to chief returning officer.

Mandal’s nearest rival Mohammad Mujibul Rahman of Janata Samajbadi Party collected 3,634 votes while Jibachhi Devi Yadav from the same party collected 2,751, thereby losing deputy mayoral post. This information was shared by chief returning officer Dipak Kumar Kharel.

With the result of Matihani Municipality, vote count is over at six local levels in the district.

There are 10 municipalities and five rural municipalities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal