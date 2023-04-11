General

Chairman of Nepal Samajbadi Party, Dr Baburam Bhattarai, has said a long term plan is imperative to resolve economic problems.

Also the former prime minister, Chairman Bhattarai reminded that economy at present was undergoing transition from traditionalism to modernism, so it needs proper attention.

Talking to party cadres here Monday, leader Bhattarai viewed agricultural system was disrupted, thereby creating huge dependence on import. The industry sector also witnessed problems for some time, he said, adding that long term plan is needed to such issues.

He warned that as Nepal was continuously exporting human labour and importing goods, it could aggravate economic problems.

Source: National News Agency Nepal