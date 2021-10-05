Key Issues

A group of women rights activists have begun marching towards the main administrative enclave in Kathmandu-Singha Durbar- demanding justice for domestic-violence survivor women in Banke district.

The group, including family members of the violence survivors began their walk from Galchhi in Dhading district 19 days ago. They reached Kathmandu today and were marching towards Singha Durbar demanding justice to the victims and action against the culprit(s).

A 38-year-old woman, Nanputri Dhobi of Janaki Rural Municipality-2 in Banke district had died on July 20 this year. The families of Nanputri blame that she died due to domestic violence.

The District Police Office, Banke said that although the woman had hung herself to death, there was an angle for domestic violence and abetment of suicide in the case. Hence, the families of the victim should make appeal for the action for abetting to suicide.

The Banke police said that the investigation was underway after the bereaved family members had filed a murder case, after staging sit-in protest.

Likewise, the group marching to Singha Durbar, has demanded justice for Nirmala Khatun, 50, of Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-17 in Banke district. Nirmala was forcefully disappeared following abduction.

The women rights activists have demanded that a case should be registered and investigation be launched at the earliest to bring the culprit to justice. Furthermore, since Nirmala was missing for a long time, the land in her name should be handed over to the government, they demanded.

Rubi Khan, one of the group members, who walked all the way from Galchhi to Kathmandu, said that they came to Kathmandu to bring to fore the cases of women that the District Police Administration in Banke had been overlooking.

She further said that by coming to Singha Durbar, they could amplify their voice for justice for the woman who died mysteriously and the one who has been missing till now.

Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Banke, Shyam Krishan Adhikari shared that they had forwarded the investigation into the cases.

Although 19 days of continuous walk seemed to have swollen feet of 11 women and 3 men in the group, according to Khan, their spirit was still high and fatigue had not engulfed any of them. She pledged that they would continue their walk for justice till justice was served.

Source: National News Agency Nepal