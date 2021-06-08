General

An unknown gang looted properties of hundreds of thousands rupees by shooting at the house owner in Loharpatti Municipality-6 of Mahottari district last night.

Superintendent of Police at District Police Office, Dinesh Kumar Acharya, informed that a gang of five persons broke into the house of Rajkaran Mahato, shot at his wife and looted the properties.

SP Acharya added that as landlady Gayatri Mahato shouted for help after the looters broke into the house, the gang shot at her to coerce the family members. Injured seriously, Gayatri has been receiving treatment at Janakpur Province Hospital.

Gold jewelries as necklace and ring, mobile sets, and Rs 25,000 in cash, totaling over Rs 300 thousand was looted by the burglars.

Meanwhile, the police recovered a homemade pistol and shells. There is massive mobilization of police persons to search for the looters, Acharya added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal