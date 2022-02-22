General

Maya Ghar Nepal, a charity organization working for the cause of street folks and violence survivors, is all set to host the ‘Shreemad Bhagavad Purana’, a religious event, at Itahari. According to the organiser, the event will be for fundraising.

Talking to RSS, organisation chair and Puran reciter Radhika Dashi said Love Home Nepal is hosting Purana from upcoming March 5 to 12. ”During this week-long Shreemad Bhagavad Purana, noted leaders, entrepreneurs, traders, artists and people’s representatives would make their footfall”, said Dashi. She added, ”This will be an event to spread the message of Love Home and its philanthropic works.”

Established in 2074 BS and registered at District Administration Sunsari with its registration number of 2727, Love Home is headquartered at Itahari-2 Ayurvedic Tole spanning over 6 Kaththa of land ownership. An office building worth Rs 40 million is in the pipeline. One-hundred-fifteen people rescued from the street and survivors of domestic violence are sheltered at Love Home that has already resettled and reconciled more than four thousand survivors with their families, informed Subhadra Pyakurel, the secretary at the charity organization.

”We have been using the interest of Rs. 10 million fixed amount and the constant donation from well wishers”, said Pyakurel. She added, ”Love Home was instituted from the Shreemad Bhagavad Purana and we want to host more such function for better and stronger funds for quality infrastructure and facilities.”—

Source: National News Agency Nepal