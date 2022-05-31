Key Issues

Lawmakers taking part in the deliberations on the principles of the estimates of income and expenditure (budget) for fiscal year 2022-23 in the House of Representatives session today have pointed out to its both the positive and negative aspects.

Ruling coalition partner, CPN (Maoist Center), lawmaker former Finance Minister, Barshaman Pun said that the budget has adopted the direction of restructuring the conventional structure of the economy.

He added that the budget is based on the policies and programmes of the government, and on production. It aims to create employment opportunities and poverty reduction, he said and stressed on its timely implementation.

The former finance minister suggested refraining from imposing high tax on electric vehicles as the use of electric vehicles has to be promoted.

Main orientation of the budget is correct: NC leader Dr Rijal

Dr Minendra Rijal of the ruling Nepali Congress reiterated that the main orientation of the budget was correct. He said although the current and development expenditures in the budget were a challenge, these can be met through fiscal discipline.

Stating that the foreign and internal loans as well as the trade deficit in the form of the legacy of the previous government were still there, he pointed out the need of improving the economic condition.

Dr Rijal said the budget has adopted the policy of increasing production in the agriculture sector, stressing on innovation in the industry and protection of products, and on attracting foreign direct investments.

He said the present budget should not be compared with the previous fiscal's budget which was brought following the unconstitutional dissolution of the House of Representatives by the erstwhile government led by the CPN (UML). He stated this in response to the main opposition party, CPN (UML)'s lawmaker and former finance minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel's criticism of the present budget.

"We have taken the first step towards a journey of thousands of miles. Let us think of how the ruling side and the opposition can move ahead together on this journey of building a prosperous Nepal. Let us not engage in a war of words but think about the nation," he said.

Stress on building equitable society

CPN (UML)'s Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai criticised the budget saying it was not clear on its vision and like a confused pedestrian at a crossroad who has lost his way. This budget is not going to benefit the nation, he said.

Bhattarai stressed on the equitable distribution of goods and resources available in the country for building a just society. The budget was confused on this, he charged.

UML's Sher Bahadur Tamang said that the budget was import-oriented.

Nepali Congress' Bharat Kumar Shah said the budget allocation to the education and health sector was inadequate, stressing the need for increasing the budget to these sectors.

Binod Kumar Chaudhary, also of the Nepali Congress, called for making the province and local levels responsible, and introducing programmes for job creation.

CPN (Maoist Center)'s Ram Karki said that Nepal need not copy foreign development model and it needed own development model that fits its unique context.

Aman Lal Modi of the same party demanded that the budget should address the workers' concerns.

CPN (Unified Socialist)'s Met Mani Chaudhary said the budget was overall centred on the structure and thinking of the Nepali society and oriented towards a mixed economy model.

Rastriya Janata Party Nepal's Renuka Gurung believed that the budget will play important role in uplifting the living standard of the people. She said it is in the interest of the peasants, the older citizens and government employees. She drew the attention of the government towards the economic hardships that might arise due to the increased tax rate.

Anil Kumar Jha of the Tarai-Madhes Lokatantrik Party said the budget has not been able to reflect the aspirations of the MPs who represent the entire Nepali people. He slammed the budget as 'distributive'. It ignored issues like conservation of the Chure hill range, river control and checking floods and landslide.

Pushpa Kumari Karnakar, Krishna Prasad Dahal, Parbati Kumari Bishankhe, among other lawmakers also put their views on the budget.

Source: National News Agency Nepal