The Loktantrik Samajbadi Party (LSP), Nepal has called its central work execution meeting for holding discussion on various issues including by-election scheduled for April 23.

The meeting has been called for this afternoon where different issues including its participation in government and expansion of party organisation would be discussed, said work execution committee member, Keshav Jha.

Discussion would also be held in the meeting on the issue of either fielding party's own candidate or a common candidate of the ruling alliance in the by-election in Bara-2, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal