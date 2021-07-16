General

Lumbini province government has introduced its budget for the fiscal year 2021/22 through ordinance when a consensus was not reached on endorsing the budget that was presented by Lumbini province government in the province assembly.

Province Chief Dharmanath Yadav today issued two ordinances on budget at the recommendation of province government. A meeting of the council of ministers of the province government held this morning had decided to introduce ‘Lumbini Province Appropriation Ordinance, 2021’ and ‘Economic Ordinance, 2021’.

Province Chief issued the ordinances in line with the decision of the government. The issuance of the ordinances has opened up ways for the implementation of the government budget.

Province Chief Yadav had prorogued the budget session on last Thursday midnight when efforts made to endorse the budget on consensus remained abortive in the province assembly. The province government on June 15 had presented the budget of Rs 40 billion and 959.6 million. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal