Lumbini Province Chief Dharmanath Yadav has presented annual policy and programme of the fiscal year 2021/22 at the province assembly today.

Speaker Purna Bahadur Gharti had urged Province Chief Yadav to present the policy and programme and address the session.

Among the programmes are primary construction and partial operation of Butwal-based Ramapithecus Zoological Park this year. The park will be developed as a zoological park and tourism destination of the country within coming five years.

In order to allure domestic and foreign tourists, the province government would emphatically begin the development of necessary infrastructure of hill station at Shreenagar of Palpa, Holeri of Rolpa and Narapani of Arghakhanchi and promote rural tourism through home stay.

The province has also come up with a programme to develop Lumbini, Butwal and Nepalgunj as a national level tourism destination by announcing ‘tourism zone’ to manage day and night tourism activities in coordination with tourism entrepreneurs and local level.

The private sector will be incentivized for the development of tourism infrastructure keeping into account the potential of Lumbini zone becoming an international destination of tourism with the operationalization of the Gautam Buddha International Airport.

Likewise, the policy and programme has envisioned establishing ‘badghar in Dang district to contribute to the protection and development of Tharu culture.

The province government has also emphasized to gradually manage infrastructure, health equipment and human resource to make health services effective in pandemic including COVID-19.

The policy and programme has also included a plan to operationalize multi-technical institute with co-financing of local levels in all the districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal