Chief Minister of Lumbini Province Shankar Pokhrel has said Lumbini has been established as the global village for Buddhist philosophy.

CM Pokhrel said so after conducting puja at Mayadevi Temple here on the occasion of 2565th Buddha Jayanti on Wednesday. " Buddhist philosophy has been developed as the culture and life style," he said, adding that the province government had kept Lumbini in priority for its development. Even the budget for the long-term development has been managed for it, he mentioned.

According to him, construction of an assembly hall and meditation center sufficing for 5,000 people was underway as per the vision of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman of Lumbini Development Trust, Vikchhu Meteya Buddha, said the State has given utmost priority to the celebration of Buddha Jayanti.

Source: National News Agency Nepal