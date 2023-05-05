General

CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli asserted that Lumbini held a special importance in development of tourism as well as in enhancing Nepal's reputation abroad.

In a message of best wishes on the occasion of 2567th Buddha Jayanti here today, Oli opined that we should materialize the concept of establishing Lumbini as the World City of Peace.

Stating that Lumbini was not only the birthplace of Lord Buddha but also cradle of the Buddhist philosophy, Oli, also the former Prime Minister, viewed that it was necessary for the world to pay attention to this fact.

The septuagenarian leader, in his message, expressed higher regard towards Lord Buddha, the pioneer of world peace, human welfare and non-violence.

The former Prime Minister shared that it was proven that three Samyak Buddhas were born within 30 kilometres radius of Lumbini in Kapilvastu district and there was, he added, no coincidence as such elsewhere in the world that one could travel to three birthplaces of Samyak Buddhas within an hour.

He reminisced that Lumbini was internationally connected to airways during his leadership. He also shared that he had given greater importance to development of Lumbini as a centre of attraction for Buddhist pilgrims as well as tourists through construction of attractive physical infrastructures.

Source: National News Agency