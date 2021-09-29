General

Today's meeting of Lumbini Province Assembly has been postponed again.

The meeting called for 1:00 pm today has been postponed till October 6, said Province Assembly Secretary Durlabh Kumar Pun Magar.

Speaker Purna Bahadur Gharti postponed the meeting after the CPN (UML) informed that its lawmakers would not be able to attend the Assembly session as they have to participate in party's legislative general convention.

The CPN (UML) has been obstructing the Assembly since after commencement of the ninth convention of the Province Assembly demanding action against its two lawmakers—Ajay Shahi and Bimala Oli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal