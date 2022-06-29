General

The Lumbini Province Assembly has passed the budget for the fiscal year, 2079/80 with majority votes on Wednesday. Speaker Purna Bahadur Gharti had presented the budget seeking its passage.

The Assembly members had discussed the budget allocation on various headings. The budget was brought two weeks back. The government has allocated a budget of Rs 42.63 billion.

Earlier, responding to the queries raised on the budget, Chief Minister Kul Prasad KC said the budget was focused on ensuring prosperity to the entire Lumbini population. The demands and aspiration of Lumbini people were paid attention while formulating the budget.

Similarly, Minister for Economic Affairs and Cooperatives, Krishna Dhwoj Khadka, claimed that budget had stressed on changing people's livelihood. Budget could be implemented as a common agenda and campaign.

Source: National News Agency Nepal