Chief of Lumbini Province Amik Sherchan has called upon parties represented in the provincial assembly for the formation of a new government. The call was made after Chief Minister of the province Shankar Pokhrel resigned earlier today. The call for new government formation was made in accordance with Article 168 (2) of the Constitution.

All political parties representing the Province Assembly have been asked to claim the post of new CM as per the Constitution that provisions an election of a new CM from among the Province Assembly members with a majority support of two or more than two parties, according to a statement signed by Chiranjibi Poudel, Spokesperson for the Office of Province Chief.

Source: National News Agency Nepal