General

Chief of Lumbini Province, Amik Sherchan, has called the political parties for the formation of a new government in Lumbini Province.

Province Chief Sherchan on Tuesday evening called on the parties for the formation of new government as per Article 168 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal.

A notice issued by Secretary at the Office of the Province Chief, Parhlad Pokharel, reads that the Province Chief asked the provincial members and parties to show a majority to stake their claim for post of the Chief Minister and form a government with the support of two or more than two political parties within 4:00 pm on April 27.

The CPN (UML)-led government toppled down after Chief Minister Leela Giri failed to secure vote of confidence in a proposal presented by him at the Province Assembly meeting on Monday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal