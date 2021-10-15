General

Lumbini Province Chief Amik Sherchan has said the dream of prosperous province would come true if ethnic, lingual, and cultural diversities were accepted, promoted and integrated.

In a message of best wishes on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami festival today, he reminded the Nepal’s constitution has assimilated the same feeling and sentiments and granted the rights for the protection and promotion of all communities residing in the country.

He, on the occasions of Bada Dashain, Nepal Sambat, Deepawali and Chhath festivals, said, "We all have a common understanding and belief in co-existence, cooperation and communal goodwill and this would continue in the future, too."

Meanwhile, Karnali Province's Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi described the Bada Dashain as an opportunity to promote social bond and mutual feeling and cooperation. In the message of the best wishes on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami today, the Chief Minister was of the view that festivals like Dashain had a crucial role in developing and cultivating social goodwill, unity and fraternity in the Nepali society, featuring cultural, lingual, religious and cultural diversities.

He also urged one and all to observe the festival considering own status and make it as the opportunity of family reunion, happiness, and of promoting social ties and harmony.

Source: National News Agency Nepal