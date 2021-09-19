General

Chief of Lumbini Province Amik Sherchan has urged all to feel and embrace the constitution as all are equal by it. The constitution has guaranteed federal democratic republic governance, secularism, inclusive proportional system, civic freedom, fundamental and human rights, press freedom, democratic norms and values and the concept of rule of law and has envisioned building socialism oriented nation, according to a message of greetings issued today by the Province Chief on the occasion of the Constitution Day, 2078.

He expressed the hope that may this Day help increase mutual harmony and solidarity among residents of the Province and entire Nepali people.

Similarly, Chief Minister of the Province Kul Prasad KC has offered a message of best wishes on the Day. The constitution has institutionalised people’s rights achieved at the cost of lives of many people alongside federal democratic republic, secularism and social justice, he said.

Residents of the Province and entire Nepali people should be proud of the constitutional document for guaranteeing their rights, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal