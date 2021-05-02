General

Main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuva has stated that the NC has seriously taken whatever had happened in the Lumbini Province on Sunday.

Issuing a press statement on Sunday, NC President Deuba blamed that particular event had violated the constitution.

Chief Minister of Lumbini Province Shankar Pokhrel tendered his resignation from his post, ahead of the day when the voting on the no-confidence motion was scheduled to be held.

Deuba, also former Prime Minister, claimed that the resignation had been tendered after learning that the CPN (UML) lost clear majority and the move came as an act to ward off the no-confidence motion in the Province Assembly.

He asserted that reappointment of Pokhrel as the Chief Minister following the resignation was illogical politically, constitutionally and morally.

Furthermore, Deuba argued that tendering resignation during the time when the process for no-confidence motion was moving ahead but ending the session of Province Assembly was also against the spirit and values of constitutional and parliamentary, said Deuba in the statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal