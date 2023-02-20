General

The Lumbini provincial government has been expanded. On Sunday, Bhandari Lal Ahir has been appointed Minister for Agriculture and Land Management at the recommendation of the Province's Chief Minister Lila Giri.

The Province Chief Amik Sherchan administered an oath of office and secrecy to Ahir in the presence of the CM Giri amid a function here today itself. Ahir is a leader of the Janata Samajwadi Party.

Recently appointed Agriculture Minister Tulsiram Sharma has been assigned to look after affairs of the Office of Chief Minister of the Province. He is from the CPN (UML).

Similarly, Krishna KC who has been assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Law and Communications is yet to assume office. He is from the CPN (Maoist Centre). Chet Narayan Acharya has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Law and Communications until he assumes office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal