The Lumbini province government has got full shape a month after its formation. Chief Minister Leela Giri has completed his cabinet by inducting seven ministers from four parties who supported his government. He had assumed office with a three-member cabinet on January 12.

On the recommendation of Chief Minister Giri, Province Chief Amik Sherchan has appointed the ministers and divided their portfolios in the existing council of ministers as per Article 168 of the Constitution, says a statement issued on Saturday night by Rishiram Panthi, the spokesperson of the office of the Chief of the Province.

Chief Minister Giri has appointed four ministers from CPN (UML), three from CPN (Maoist Center) and one each from RPP and Janamat Party. Accordingly, Jokh Bahadur Mahara, the leader of the Maoist Center Parliamentary Party, has been given the responsibility of Ministry of Economic Affairs, UML's Chetnarayan Acharya the Ministry of Water Supply, Rural and Urban Development, Maoist Center's Indrajit Tharu the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, and UML's Bishnu Prasad Panthi the Ministry of Health.

Similarly, Krishna KC of the Maoist Center has been given the responsibility of Internal Affairs, Law and Cooperatives, Durga Prasad Chaudhary of UML the Ministry of Forest and Environment, Janaki Prasad Yadav of Rashtriya Prajatantra Party the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Transport, Tulsi Ram Sharma of UML the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Management and Chandrakesh Gupta of Janamat Party the Ministry of Social Development.

Meanwhile, the office of the province chief has said that the swearing-in of the newly appointed ministers will take place today at 1:00 pm in the provincial capital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal