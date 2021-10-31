General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said Lumbini is the site of global attraction and its development should be the priority of the Nepal Government.

“Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha is the holy place of the global attraction and its development should be carried out through people’s support. People’s happiness is our happiness,” the Head-of-the-State said.

The President who arrived Lumbini today inaugurated the Vajrayana Mahabihar (a Buddhist temple) and the Welcome Gate of the Nepal Mandala.

On the occasion, she said, "The message of Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Budhha, gets spread all quarters; this is a world-heritage site, and the assimilation of the spirit of his teachings would serve and promote humanity."

Stating that the agenda of national development should remain uninfluenced by regional thought, the President said the development of Lumbini should the priority and concern of all. “There should be common understanding for its development.”

The President utilised the moment to direct lawmakers, former ministers and mayors joining the forum to complete the Lumbini Master Plan on time.

On the occasion, the President honoured the mayor, deputy mayor and ward chairs from the Kathmandu Metropolis for the financial support to the Mahabihar.

The President landed in Lumbini through a helicopter at 11:00 am today and was welcomed by Lumbini Province Chief Kul Prasad KC, Lumbini Development Trust Vice Chair Ven. Metteyya (Awadhesh Tripathi) and lawmakers Dr Surya Pathak and Khimlal Bhattarai among others.

Welcoming the Head-of-the-State to the Vajrayan Mahabihar, Lumbini Buddhist University former vice-chancellor Pro Dr Naresh Man Bajracharya said the Kathmandu Metropolis supported Rs 42.9 million for the construction of the Mahabihar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal