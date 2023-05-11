General

Joint Secretary of the Local Government Division

M Didarul Alam has been appointed as Personal Secretary (PS) to President M

Shahabuddin.

"M Didarul Alam, joint secretary of Local Government Division, has been

appointed as the Personal Secretary to the President M Shahabuddin according

to his willingness," said a gazette notification, issued by the Ministry of

Public Administration, here today.

The appointment would be effective as long as the President would remain in

the office or the President would desire to keep M Didarul Alam in this

position, it added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha