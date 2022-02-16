General

The Machhindra Football Club has bagged the title of the Martyr’s Memorial ‘A’ Division League ahead of two matches.

Machhindra Football Club beat Satdobato Youth Club 1-0 at the match held at the Dasarath Chand Stadium at Tripureshwor today to win the league. Machhindra is yet to face Three Star Club in the 12th round of match and Nepal APF Football Club in the last match. However, even if Machhindra Club concedes defeat in these two matches, it will emerge a winner due to the points that it has secured so far.

It has gathered 29 points in 11 matches leaving behind Manang Marsyangdi Club by 9 points. Manang has played 10 matches and secured 20 points.

Among the 11 matches Machhindra played, it won 9 and ended up in a draw in two matches. Machhindra clinched the title of the League for the second consecutive time. Earlier in 2076 BS.

Azerbaijan’s Nurlan Novruzov scored the maiden goal for Machhindra in 53rd minutes of today’s match which became decisive. Satdobato has collected 15 points in 11 matches and secures 6th position in the League.

Meanwhile, Martyr’s Memorial ‘B’ Division League will begin from March 2 this year, said All Nepal Football Association (ANFA).

Source: National News Agency Nepal