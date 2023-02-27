General

A building of the Madan Bhandari Memorial College at local Anamnagar has been inaugurated today.

Former Minister Mahendra Bahadur Pandey and Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava inaugurated the college building which was constructed in 2066 BS. Its foundation was laid in 2063 BS.

The three-storied building has 30 rooms. It was constructed with the grant assistance from the Government of India.

On the occasion, former Minister Pandey said Nepal and India have centuries-old friendly relations and this type of cooperation reflected the mutual ties and understanding between the two countries. Stating that India has been providing assistance to many development projects for supporting Nepal's local communities, he expected more of such cooperation in the coming days as well.

Similarly, the India's Ambassador Srivastava said there are many projects in Nepal in the education, health among other sectors supported by the Government of India. He believed that exchange of cooperation at the people's level would further consolidate the bilateral relations between India and Nepal. Ambassador Srivastava added that the Government of India has been providing scholarship to Nepali students going to India for higher studies each year.

Madan Bhandari Foundation chairperson Usha Kiran Bhandari, District Coordination Committee convenor Santosh Budhathoki and College's Campus Chief Ramesh Chandra Poudel applauded the assistance provided by India for the construction of the college building.

Source: National News Agency Nepal