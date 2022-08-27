General

The Madan Purashkar Guthi has announced the winners of Madan Puraskar and Jagadamba-Shree prizes of the year 2078 BS.

As announced today, Madan Puraskar would be awarded to Dr Nabraj Lamsal for his book 'Agni'. Earlier, eight books were shortlisted from among 299 books for the prestigious prize from the Madan Puraskar Guthi.

Issuing a press statement, Madan Puraskar Guthi's Chair Kunda Dixit said Durga Prasad Shrestha is named as the winner for the Jagadamba-Shree for his outstanding contribution to the initial stage of Nepali film history and unfettered dedication to spread Nepali language in the international arena and making extraordinary contribution to the Nepali literature through the undisrupted publication of Nepali literary magazine 'Udaya' for eight decades.

Source: National News Agency Nepal