Chief Minister of Madhes Province Lal Babu Raut has said the province government was committed to the preservation of culture and literature.

Inaugurating the third edition of ‘Nabil Bank Janakpur Literature Festival, 2022’ here on Thursday, Raut said the province government was committed to this end as it was its responsibility. “We are committed to the preservation of all language, culture and literature,” he said adding that the province government would make the best possible support in each activity initiated for preservation of culture and literature. The literary event organised by Mithila Foundation will continue till March 5.

On the first day of the event, senior litterateur Khagendra Sangraula made his presentation on ‘Madhes, Literature and Me’. On Friday, Chairman of Madhes Province Mass Communication Authority Shyam Sundar Yadav is scheduled to present his paper on literary writing in Madhes with commentators Roshan Janakpuri, Gopal Ask and Renu Gupta, programme coordinator Priyanka Jha said.

Likewise, sessions on discrimination in Madhes, entrepreneurship and industries in Madhes and education culture would be conducted with the views on analysts Dr Ramesh Koirala, Prof Sushma Duwedi, Tula Narayan Sah, Pawan Mandal and others.

On Saturday, a session on ‘women and politics’ would be held with the presentation of province assembly member Manju Yadav, journalist Salma Khatun, Elija Dhakal and Chameli Devi Das.

Similarly, Sarita Giri, CK Lal and Hari Sharma are scheduled to make comments on Loktantra. Likewise, HoR Member Bindo Chaudhary and National Assembly Member Dr Bimala Rai Poudel would discuss on a working paper on ‘Madhes: An Opportunity’ while HoR Member and Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa is scheduled to give a speech on ‘Theory of Change’.

Source: National News Agency Nepal