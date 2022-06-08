General

The Madhes Province Assembly has unanimously endorsed the policy and programmes the government introduced for the fiscal year, 2079/80.

After Chief Minister Lal Babu Raut responded to the queries relating to policy and programmes, the Province Assembly passed it. CM Raut vowed that the issues raised by the Province Assembly memebrs would be addressed via the budget.

Earlier, Province Assembly Member Bachchharam Ahir, Parmeshwor Saha, Dilip Kumar Saha, Sundar Bahadur Bishwokarma and Babu Lal Saha (Kanu) had proposed amendments in the policy and programmes. However, as the Chief Minister vowed to address their concern in the budget, they withdrew the amendment proposals.

Daughter insurance schemes begins soon: CM Raut

CM Raut has announced that ‘daughter insurance scheme’ would be launched soon. Even an agreement was made with Global IME Bank for the programme, he informed.

According to him, the scheme was halted due to COVID-19 for two years. “Social Development Ministry and Global IME Bank have agreed for the project, so it will be enforced soon,” he reiterated during the Assembly meeting.

However, some six to seven thousand daughters are insured under the ‘CM Beti Padhau Beti Bachau’ programme in the province. Now, more number of daughters would be insured.

He further informed that the Province government introduced necessary laws for the elevation of women, Dalit and discriminated communities. Raut however admitted that it was not effective as per expectation because of inaction of implementing bodies.

Source: National News Agency Nepal