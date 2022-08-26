General

The Madhes provincial government has decided to provide Rs 500 thousands in assistance to Niharika Rajput, a single mother who is fighting for justice.

A Cabinet meeting today took a decision to this effect, said the government's spokesperson and Finance Minister Shailendra Prasad Sah.

Chief Attorney of the province, Dipendra Jha recommended the assistances for Niharika to fight a legal battle, said Sah. The office of chief attorney would also provide assistance to her, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal