The Madhes provincial Government has made public a budget of Rs. 46.88 billion for the coming Fiscal Year 2022/23.

Finance Minister Shailendra Prasad Sah tabled the government's estimate income and expenditure details in today's meeting of the provincial assembly. Accordingly 21.76 billion 67.95 million (46.44 percent) has been allocated for current expenditure, Rs. 25.82 billion (53.21 percent) for capital expenditure and Rs. 162.44 million (0.35 percent) for conditional grant.

In the budget, Rs. 150 million has been allocated for the Chief Minister's Farmers Upliftment Program in Madhes.

For the development of agriculture sector, Rs. 5 million has been allocated for preparation of provincial agriculture master plan and Rs. 178.2 million for commercialization and mechanization of this sector. A budget of Rs. 282 million has been allocated for livestock insurance and construction of agricultural roads. A budget of Rs. 72.8 million has been allocated for the Agriculture Knowledge Center.

Similarly, Rs. 3.87 billion has been allocated for conditional and matching grants. This grant will be provided to the local level. The grant given to the local level in the current fiscal year will be given according to the progress, said Finance Minister Sah.

Source: National News Agency Nepal