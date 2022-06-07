General

The Madhesh Province government has started deliberation on its policies and programmes for upcoming fiscal year 2022/23 since it was tabled in the Province Assembly's 9th session on June 5.

In today's meeting of the Province Assembly, the Assembly's members have stated that the policies and programmes were welcoming and suggested to allocate budget accordingly for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Member Parameshwor Shah viewed that the issues incorporated in the policies and programme of the Madhesh Province was positive and there was no doubt regarding its implementation.

He grieved that although the policies and programmes in the past included developing Dudhamati Mahendranagar Corridor as a religious tourist spot, it was not implemented yet.

Similarly, Dilip Kumar Shah suggested to include some tourism spots in Siraha district to further develop them. He also urged budget allocation based on the policies and programmes.

Ram Ashish Yadav expressed his confidence that the proposed policies and porgrammes would be a milestone for the prosperity of Madhesh Province and lauded that many issues left out in the previous year's policies and programmes were included in this year's, albeit late.

He requested to consider agriculture, tourism and social justice as well as environmental issues as the top priorities area for this year's policies and programmes.

Other members such as Kishori Shah (Kamal), Upendra Mahato, Babita Kumari among others recommended to include those issues earlier missed out on the policies and programmes.

Deliberation on the same will continue tomorrow as well, informed Ranji Kumar Yadav, secretary at the Province Assembly.

Meanwhile, five province assembly members has registered proposal seeking amendment in the proposed policies and programmes. They were Baccharam Ahir, Parameshwor Shah, Dilip Kumar Shah, Sundar Bahadur Bishwakarma and Babulal Shah (Kanu).

Furthermore, Bill relating to amendment of Province Communication Act-2077 BS was presented in the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal