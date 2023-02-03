General

Chief Minister of Madhes Province Saroj Kumar Yadav has expanded his cabinet today. Six ministers and three ministers of state have been included in the cabinet.

The newly appointed ministers have taken the oath of office and secrecy today. The newly inducted includes Surita Kumari Sah from JSP as Minister for social development and Singasan Kalwar as Minister for Water Supply and Energy Development.

Likewise, Rajkumar Lekhi of CPN-UML has been given the responsibility of Ministry of Law, Justice and Provincial Assembly Affairs while Shatrudhan Prasad Singh has been appointed Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications. Mohammad Zaid Alam has been made Minister of Women, Children, Youth and Sports. The leader of the parliamentary party of the Janamat Party, Mahesh Prasad Yadav, has been given the responsibility of the Ministry of Education, Science Technology and Commerce.

Furthermore, JSP's Sheikh Abul Kalam Azad has been appointed as Minister of State for Social Development, Keshav Rai Choudhary, who joined UML today, as Minister of State for Internal Affairs and Communications, and Sanjay Kumar Yadav of Janamat Party as Minister of State for Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Source: National News Agency Nepal