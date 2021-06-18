Health & Safety, medical

The Madhyapur Thimi Municipality has prepared for a mass testing for COVID-19. The municipality is conducting 10,000 COVID-19 tests in a single day through antigen screening and RT- PCR procedures inside the municipal area.

Mayor Madan Sundar Shrestha said the tests have been scheduled at each ward from 10:00 am to 17:00 pm, Saturday simultaneously.

The local government that reports the highest COVID-19 infections and death rate across the district has planned to assess the scale of infection being based on a Chinese model which is said to be the ever-first practice in the country.

The rigorous test is expected to be helpful in identifying the population in safe zone, those in risk zone and formulating future strategies to respond the crisis, mayor Shrestha said.

The local government is spending around Rs 3.5 million and has already managed 11,000 testing kits. “We want to be updated about the COVID-19 pandemic status in the community through the massive testing.’’

The Nepal Korea Municipality Hospital is providing managerial support and health personnel as well to conduct the tests.

District Health Office, Bhaktapur, Nepal Red Cross Society, Nepal Scout, Nagarik and Summit hospitals will be assisting the local government in the testing.

Source: National News Agency Nepal