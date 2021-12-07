Science & Technology

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Devendra Poudel has pledged to include Madrasa education in the government curriculum.

At a programme organised here Monday to release a study report on 'Madrasa education in Nepal and its future transformation', the minister announced to hold further discussions among the officials and stakeholders at the ministry by taking the issue of Madrasa education seriously.

Poudel said that further discussions would be held for its incorporation in the curriculum. "For this to happen, the stakeholders should present a concrete proposal," Minister Poudel mentioned.

On the occasion, he admitted that the part of inclusion was not fully implemented for lack of effective delivery from the bureaucracy and other sides though inclusion is a prioritised theme in the Constitution of Nepal.

