The Madyabindu district hospital in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East) is struggling with a shortage of human resources. Despite having 31 approved quotas, it is making do with only seven. It lacks even surgeons. A position for the hospital medical superintendent is vacant following the transfer of Dr Bir Bahadur Thapa, said Chhabi Lal Subedi, information officer for the hospital. The hospital has upgraded to 50 beds from 15. But, it is struggling to provide service without required workforces, he said.

A shortage of anesthesia provider has also halted surgeries at the health institution. An anesthesia doctor who worked for the hospital on a contract basis left job, resulting in the surgery halt, he said.

“The anesthesia doctor quit his job four months ago. Another surgeon who replaced him for the post has got ill. So, the service has closed,” he said. However, general surgeries continue, he added.

During COVID-19, the health facility haired some contract workers. But, their contract finished, he said, adding that now, it is managing with daily wagers, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal