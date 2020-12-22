Key Issues

The orange farmers have been worried here after the maggot spoilt orange. A farmer Til Bahadur Karki from Phungling Municipality-1 in the district said the oranges were destroyed by the maggots since early stage of fruit.

Karki who has been doing commercial farming of orange for some 30 years shared the plight that source of his income ended all of sudden with only 15 percent of fruits left in the tree till harvest time- all because of infestation.

"There are some 300 orange trees in my farm. The fruits rot since early time. It directly impacted my income. But, the local government, said to the government with people, did not pay heed to it," he said, adding that with the maggot invasion, oranges do not ripe but turn yellow and wilt. Although the pesticide was used, it did not work well, he added.

"Earlier when there was agriculture office, I could get some assistance to solve problems. But, the orange farmers are now provided any assistance," Karki said, seeking attention from the concerned sector.

Same problem has afflicted Bhakta Bahadur Tolang from Phungling Municipality-2. He, who has involved in the commercial farming of orange, said the organs rot too early. It was more severe this year. "I'm worried whether to continue the orange farming," he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal