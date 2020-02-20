General

Maha Shivaratri, which falls on the Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi as per the lunar calendar, is being observed with great fervor in honour of Lord Shiva today.

Nepal Calendar Determination Committee Chairperson Prof Dr Ramchandra Gautam told RSS this year the Trayodashi Tithi lasts until Friday 5:40 pm. The Chaturdashi Tithi lasts upto Saturday 6:37 pm. Since the midnight of Chaturdashi Tithi falls on Friday midnight, the Committee decided to observe Maha Shivarattri on this day.

It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva, also known as the Mahadev (the Lord of the Lords) and by observing a fast and doing various religious activities, one would be blessed with good fortune and absolved with the sins.

The devotees wake up early and take a ritual bath and visit the temple of Shiva on this day and worship the Shivalinga with milk, wood apple's leaves and datura. It is also believed that the Lord Shiva was born on this day.

Devotees also keep vigil on this day which is believed to vindicate them of their sins. Bonfires are burned in most of the temples premises and thoroughfare to ward off cold for the Lord Shiva. Devotes also sing hymns further glorifying the Lord of the Lords on this day.

The festival is observed as the national festival. On this day, one of the holiest shrines for the Hindus, Pashupatinath Temple at Gaushala, Kathmandu draws an overwhelming number of devotees.

An elaborate worship is offered to Lord Pashupatinath on this day while Kailashkut and Kirateshwor Sangeet Ashram perform singing and dancing events to celebrate this day with fervor.

A huge number of devotees, including sages from India arrive Pashupatinath on this day. A special arrangement has been made at the Pashupatinath Temple to facilitate the devotees thronging the Temple and its premises, according to the Pashupati Area Development Trust.

Trust's member-secretary Dr Pradeep Dhakal shared that all four main doors of Pashupatinath Temple would be opened at 3:00 am since Friday for the devotees to pay homage to Lord Shiva.

Arrangement has been made for the devotees to enter the Temple from five routes. North door of the temple can be reached through Umakunda-Dakshinamurti and Rudragadeshwor while west door of the temple could be reached through Jaya Bageshwori-Itapakha-Bhuwaneshwori.

Similarly, devotees could enter the northern door of the temple via Battisputali-Gaushala or Airport-Tilganga-Pingalaisthan-Sumargi-Panchaldev. The devotees are supposed to exit from the same route they enter.

According to the Trust, arrangements are put in place with a view of handling as many as 10 million visitors to the Temple.

For the regular visitors, they can visit the temple through a small gate in Bhuwaneshwori before 7:00 am.

Source: National News Agency Nepal