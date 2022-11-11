General

The 138th birth anniversary of Mahaguru Phalgunanda is being observed today by organising various programmes. Phalgunanda, the revered guru of the Kirant faith, was born in an ordinary family in Ilam on this day in 1942 BS.

He has made a significant contribution to the promotion of Kirant faith, language, script, rituals and culture. Phalgunanda was also a social reformer and had prepared a declaration for the same called the ‘Satya Dharma Muchulka.’ This document was issued on Baisakh 24, 1988 BS. The Kirant guru passed away in 2005 BS.

The government on Mangsir 16, 2066 BS declared Phalgunanda as a ‘national luminary’ in recognition to his notable contribution in reforming the Kirant society.

Mahaguru Phalgunanda’s birth anniversary is commemorated especially in the eastern part of the country with majority Kirant population including in Taplejung, Panchthar, Ilam, Jhapa, Tehrathum, Sankhuwasabha, Dhankuta, Bhojpur and others.

The Kirant community marks the Phalgunanda Birth Anniversary in the federal capital as well by organising various programmes, said Chandra Kumar Sherma, president of Kirant Jyotish Sangh.

Source: National News Agency Nepal