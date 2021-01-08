General

The construction works of third phase of Mahakali Irrigation Project have been completed by only 50 per cent till the allocated time frame.

The 15-km main canal construction work was begun in 2074 BS but the construction work is completed only 50 per cent so far. The tree cutting process along the project in 18 hectares land and forests in four community forests in Bedkot is delayed.

The project is yet to take appropriate decision regarding the clearing the forest. According to acting director of the third phase project, Rana Bahadur Bam, the process of cutting down the trees has been forwarded and reached the concerned Ministry and it was delayed there.

The project was enlisted in National Pride Project list from the recent Cabinet meeting. The project has received Rs 330 million from the government.

As per the provision, the Council of Ministers decides on the topic of providing compensation for the unregistered land on the recommendation of the compensation determination committee formed at the district under the chairmanship of the Chief District Officer.

Bam said that a sub-committee has been formed for determining the compensation for the unregistered land to be used for the construction of the main canal and the issue would be sorted out soon by this sub-committee.

A contract worth Rs 2.30 billion had been signed for the construction of the 15 kilometres main canal. The construction of the main canal had been initiated a decade back. The main canal originates in the Mahakali river and it stretches up to Malakheti of Kailali district.

Only 13 kilometres of the main canal of total 151 kilometres up to Malakheti has been constructed so far. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 27 billion.

Upon completion, the project will irrigate 33,520 hectares land in Malakheti and Kanchanpur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal