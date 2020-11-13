General

The 112th birth anniversary of Mahakavi (great poet laureate) of Nepali literature, Laxmi Prasad Devkota, is being marked by organizing various programmes in the country and abroad today. Devkota is one of the most influential and acclaimed poets of the Nepali literature.

Poet laureate Devkota, born on Kartik 27, 1966 BS, on the auspicious day of Laxmi Puja of the Tihar festival has contributed a lot for modern Nepali literature with several master pieces. He also contributed in internationalizing the Nepali language and literature. Shakuntal, Sulochana, Maharanapartap and some others are his famous literary creations.

Similarly, Devkota’s Munamadan is most popular piece in the Nepali literature.

Poet Devkota had played a vital role to make the Nepali language mandatory in school curriculum when he served as the Education Minister.

Poet laureate Devkota also contributed a lot in establishing then Royal Nepal Academy. He passed away on Bhadra 29, 2016 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal