Office of Maharajguj municipality in Kapilvastu would be closed for a week.

The office would be closed from April 23-30 after some employees of the municipality tested positive for coronavirus.

A meeting of municipal executive held today took the decision in this regard. A notice issued by the municipality mentioned that all the services except health section and essential services inside the municipality would remain closed.

However, all ward offices and health institutions of the municipality would be operated as usual, shared information officer, Brijesh Chaudhary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal