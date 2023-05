Key Issues

President Ramchandra Paudel has, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', appointed two ministers including one minister of state in accordance with Article 76 (9) of the Constitution.

Birendra Prasad Mahato has been appointed the Minister for Forests and Environment and Pramila Kumari has got the portfolio of the Minister of State for Education, Science and Technology, the Office of the President said in a press statement today.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal