General

The 2621st birth anniversary of Mahavira Jain who observed celibacy throughout his life and dedicated his day to spreading the message of truth, non-violence, non-stealing and non-acquisition was observed today by organising various events.

Mahavira was born in a royal Jain family (mother Trishala and father Siddhartha) in the 13th day of the bright moon of the month of Chait in lunar calendar in 599 BC at Kundalgram that lies near historic city Vaishali, India.

He decided to quit his life as a royal family member for the search of spiritual awakening and peace, according to several Jain literature.

The Mahavira spent around 12 years for meditation and austereness before going among the human community to make them aware of Jain philosophy. His messages for the people are to practice non-violence, to be truthful and not to collect property more than one's requirement. He is also better known for his book " Uttar Adhyaya Sutra Kirti' which is available in the Nepali translated version as well. It is translated by Dr Manibhadra Muniji.

Nepal Jain Council today observed the 2621st birth anniversary of Mahavira Jain by organising programmes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal