Mahottari is reeling under scorching heat as the mercury is rising for the past one week. Normal life here is experiencing hotter mornings, heat wave in the afternoon and air stagnation at night.

The average temperature is measured at 38 to 40 degrees Celsius these days. People are finding hard to leave homes even for daily works. Construction workers could not dare to join works under scorching heat.

Life has been thrown out of gear with the temperature rise. It has adverse impacts on multiple aspects of life.

Public spaces including market areas are relatively calm, the temperature rise has its implications on all sections of life majorly children and aged people. The cases of fever, diarrhea and typhoid have increased.

People are complaining of skin problem. As they said, local sources of water including pond, well and rivers have started drying up, causing the short-supply of water including for livestock. The lack of rainfall in main season for rice plantation is likely to further escalate the tension of farmers. Green vegetables are rarely available in the market.

Source: National News Agency Nepal