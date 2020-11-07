General

A mahout has died when an elephant attacked him while grazing it inside the Chitwan National Park today. The deceased is 36-year-old Hansaraj Kunmar Dhami of Chandranigahapur, Rautahat. He had been currently residing in Ratnanagar municipality-6 in Chitwan.

An elephant belonging to the National Trust for Nature Conservation (NTNC) attacked Dhami in the afternoon, killing him instantaneously, NTNC Chief Baburam Lamichhane said. A four and half years old male elephant named Rajagaja had attacked the mahout. According to Lamichhane, Dhami who was on the same elephant fell down when it ran due to fear while grazing. The animal then stepped on the fallen Dhami and also gored him with its tusk.

Dhami's body has been sent to the Bharatpur Hospital for a post-mortem.

Source: National News Agency Nepal