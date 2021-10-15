General

Despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there was a mobility of people visiting their relatives and family members to receive 'Tika' and 'Jamara' and blessings from elders on the tenth day of Bada Dashain on Friday.

Some public and private vehicles plied in the Kathmandu Valley, which facilitated people visiting their families and relatives to receive tika and jamara.

The auspicious hour for receiving tika and jamara was 10:02 am on Friday. Most of Hindu people of Nepal continue receiving tika, jamara and blessings from seniors for the next five days after the tenth day of the 15-day festival.

On the concluding day for the festival, Kojagrat Purnima, devotees pay homage to Laxmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal