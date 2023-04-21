General

The main jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled to be held at Kazipara Central Eidgah Maidan in the city at around 8 am tomorrow.

Khatib of District Jame Mosque Maulana Sibgahatullah Noor will conduct the Eid jamaat.

Besides, Eid Jamaats will also be held at Tank's Par Jame Mosque, West Medda Sharifpur Eidgah Ground and Sadar Hospital Mosque at 8:30 am and at various mosques in the district from 8:00 am to 9:00 am.

Brahmanbaria District Police has taken all-out security measures for peaceful celebration of the Eid.

Marking the celebration, special diets will be served to the inmates of different hospitals, jails and Government Shishu Sadan of the district

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)