The main opposition party, CPN (UML), has sought information from government regarding ordinance related to political party, delay in cabinet expansion, dismissal of Land related Problem Resolution Commission and delay in construction of strategic roads and airports.

National Assembly chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina allocated time for CPN (UML) lawmakers to put forth their views after they protested standing from their respective seats soon after today's meeting commenced.

On the occasion, CPN (UML) lawmaker Dil Kumari Thapa blamed that the ordinance issued by the government in order to split the CPN (UML) has undermined the democracy and party-system.

Thapa said, "The government has become failure to expand cabinet even after three months of its formation. It also scrapped the construction of strategic roads put forward by the erstwhile government as well as revoked the Land-related Problem Resolution Commission against the interest of landless squatters."

Saying not only the construction of Bhairahawa and Nijgadh airports has not been able to move ahead, pace of overall development of the country has stalled, she shared, "The government should respond these issues."

Thapa said that the CPN (UML) would continue their protest in the House until their demand are addressed and Speaker's move is not corrected, accusing the government of not even having the general information about citizens.

Soon after lawmaker Thapa completed putting forth her views, CPN (UML) lawmakers stood from their respective seats and started protesting and NA Chair Timilsina urged them to help run the House Business.

After NA Chair's remark, lawmaker Dr Khimlal Devkota objected over the remarks made towards the Speaker in the National Assembly.

Devkota said, "Protests have been staged in the NA targeting the Speaker of the House of Representatives using objectionable words. The Act has prohibits lawmakers from speaking against the Speaker and Chairperson. I strongly condemned such act. Such words should be removed from parliamentary record."

Chairman Timilsina informed the House that lawmaker Devkota’s objection was rejected.

Source: National News Agency Nepal